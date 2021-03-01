Safe City project launched in Jalal-Abad city

Implementation of Safe City project has begun in Jalal-Abad city. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The First Vice Mayor of the city Nurtilek Orozbaev, together with representatives of the company and specialized departments, examined the streets where video surveillance will be installed.

Cameras will be installed on 12 streets. It is also planned to install CCTV cameras in 48 places in Jalal-Abad region to detect traffic violations. At least 32 cameras will be installed on Osh — Bishkek highway and four — on Jalal-Abad — Balykchi highway.