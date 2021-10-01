Safe City – 2: Capital repairs of Monitoring Center completed

Premises for functioning of Monitoring Center have been prepared in Bishkek within the framework of implementation of the second stage of Safe City component — the Smart City project. Press service of the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Capital repairs of the premises with a total area of ​​about 700 square meters has been carried out. A liquid crystal screen with the size 3.2×10 meters, connected to the hardware and software complex in the northern part of the republic, was installed. The center will be equipped with computers and a switching unit,» the message says.

Data from cameras will be transmitted in real time to the Monitoring Center. Operators will record traffic and pedestrian flows, speed limits, red light running, parking a car in the wrong place.

The head of the ministry, Dastan Dogoev, got acquainted with the progress of the repair work. According to him, the main part of the work on the second component of the Safe City project is planned to be completed by the end of the year.

Preparatory work on the implementation of the second component of Safe City — Smart City was started in August. The system will cover all regions of the republic, two cities of republican and 15 cities of regional significance, 73 settlements. The second stage of the Safe City component is scheduled to be completed on March 10, 2022. It will cover 306 points — 266 stationary and 40 mobile ones.