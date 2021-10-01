13:09
USD 84.80
EUR 98.40
RUB 1.17
English

Safe City – 2: Capital repairs of Monitoring Center completed

Premises for functioning of Monitoring Center have been prepared in Bishkek within the framework of implementation of the second stage of Safe City component — the Smart City project. Press service of the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Capital repairs of the premises with a total area of ​​about 700 square meters has been carried out. A liquid crystal screen with the size 3.2×10 meters, connected to the hardware and software complex in the northern part of the republic, was installed. The center will be equipped with computers and a switching unit,» the message says.

Data from cameras will be transmitted in real time to the Monitoring Center. Operators will record traffic and pedestrian flows, speed limits, red light running, parking a car in the wrong place.

The head of the ministry, Dastan Dogoev, got acquainted with the progress of the repair work. According to him, the main part of the work on the second component of the Safe City project is planned to be completed by the end of the year.

Preparatory work on the implementation of the second component of Safe City — Smart City was started in August. The system will cover all regions of the republic, two cities of republican and 15 cities of regional significance, 73 settlements. The second stage of the Safe City component is scheduled to be completed on March 10, 2022. It will cover 306 points — 266 stationary and 40 mobile ones.
link: https://24.kg/english/208970/
views: 89
Print
Related
New Safe City cameras to be installed in Bishkek and Tokmak cities
Safe Сity: Contract with Chinese company extended until March 10, 2022
Safe City: 600 cameras to be installed on Osh streets
Safe City project launched in Jalal-Abad city
Bishkek drivers fined almost 317 million soms over the past year
Safe City: Over 40 hardware and software complexes to be installed in Bishkek
CCTV cameras to be installed on 12 streets in Jalal-Abad
145 million soms of Safe City fines to be spent on purchase of ambulances
Vehicles impounded in Bishkek for non-payment of traffic fines
About 638 million soms in fines paid within Safe City project
Popular
Centerra Gold files application for urgent interim measures against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold files application for urgent interim measures against Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzaltyn could have to pay $1 million to StoneX Kyrgyzaltyn could have to pay $1 million to StoneX
Kyrgyzstan and Italy intensify bilateral cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Italy intensify bilateral cooperation
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes for the first time in five months National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes for the first time in five months
1 October, Friday
12:43
Safe City – 2: Capital repairs of Monitoring Center completed Safe City – 2: Capital repairs of Monitoring Center co...
12:27
Bribe of $10,000: Ex-Deputy Transport Minister sentenced to fine
12:13
Negotiations between Kyrgyz officials and Centerra take place in Geneva
11:55
President of Kyrgyzstan wishes health, prosperity, optimism to senior citizens
11:00
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours