Shenzhen Sunwin ready to implement second phase of Safe City project

Сhinese company Shenzhen Sunwin is ready to implement the second phase of Safe City project. Vice President of Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co. Ltd Ning Chun Yi told at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co. Ltd is a leading enterprise in the field of Smart City development, artificial intelligence and public safety control. «We have implemented similar projects in more than 20 cities, in particular in Beijing and Shanghai. We have projects in Malaysia, India, Canada, and Singapore. We have made security deposit of $ 850,000 on the tender in Kyrgyzstan,» said Ning Chun Yi.

Company representative Deng Chi Chang added that Shenzhen Sunwin has enough resources to implement the project. «Our team is ready to fully implement the project. With the people and government of Kyrgyzstan, we will build this Safe City and the future of the republic,» he said.

Lawyer Tatyana Karyzhinskaya noted that Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co. Ltd offered half as much as the rest of the participants of Safe City tender. This gives the company a great advantage to become a winner. «The company is registered on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with a capitalization of $ 800 million,» she said.

Currently, the commission is studying the documents of bidders, after which a winner will be determined.

Recall, it is planned to cover 306 points — 266 fixed and 40 mobile — with hardware and software systems in 2020 within the second stage of Safe City project. The second stage of the project will cover all regions of the republic, two cities of republican and 15 cities of regional significance, 73 settlements.