Rally in support of bodyguard of Atambayev takes place in Jeti-Oguz

A rally in support of a bodyguard of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev is held in Ak-Dobo village, Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region.

The protesters demand to release the ex-employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Sagymbaev.

«He is our fellow villager. He was put in detention center without evidence of guilt. We ask the highest echelon of power to make a fair decision. Everyone knows how Kanat lives, he is an orphan, he has a sick wife and children. He, like a soldier, fulfilled the assigned tasks. He was sent to guard Atambayev, and he did it. We don’t want the young guy to go to jail. Freedom to Kanat Sagymbaev!» protesters demand.

Recall, the Military Prosecutor’s Office detained the bodyguard of the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev, Kanat Sagymbaev, on September 24. He was charged under the Articles «Mass riots», «Abuse of official position», «Murder by a group of persons», as well as «Obstruction of actions of an investigator or other official» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.