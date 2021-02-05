Mass riots: Preventive measure extended for Farid Niyazov and Kanat Sagymbaev

Preventive measure was extended for the persons involved in the criminal case on the riots in Bishkek after the parliamentary elections. Kunduz Zholdubaeva informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital considered the preventive measure for the ex-head of the Presidential Executive Office Farid Niyazov and the former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev.

«Farid Niyazov was remanded in custody, but the preventive measure was considered without him. Lawyer Zhamankul Zhunusov notes that not a single investigative action was taken during the entire time when the former chief of staff of the head of state was in custody. He was not even brought to court, citing the pandemic, although before that he attended hearings of the case on the events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019,» Kunduz Zholdubaeva said.

She added that Kanat Sagymbaev’s house arrest was extended until March 17.

Riots broke out in Bishkek after the parliamentary elections in October 2020, which led to change of power. Former president Almazbek Atambayev, ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov, ex-MP Ravshan Dzheenbekov, ex-chief of staff of the head of state Farid Niyazov are defendants in the case.