11:47
USD 84.80
EUR 101.64
RUB 1.12
English

Mass riots: Preventive measure extended for Farid Niyazov and Kanat Sagymbaev

Preventive measure was extended for the persons involved in the criminal case on the riots in Bishkek after the parliamentary elections. Kunduz Zholdubaeva informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital considered the preventive measure for the ex-head of the Presidential Executive Office Farid Niyazov and the former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev.

«Farid Niyazov was remanded in custody, but the preventive measure was considered without him. Lawyer Zhamankul Zhunusov notes that not a single investigative action was taken during the entire time when the former chief of staff of the head of state was in custody. He was not even brought to court, citing the pandemic, although before that he attended hearings of the case on the events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019,» Kunduz Zholdubaeva said.

She added that Kanat Sagymbaev’s house arrest was extended until March 17.

Riots broke out in Bishkek after the parliamentary elections in October 2020, which led to change of power. Former president Almazbek Atambayev, ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov, ex-MP Ravshan Dzheenbekov, ex-chief of staff of the head of state Farid Niyazov are defendants in the case.
link: https://24.kg/english/182408/
views: 119
Print
Related
Mass riots: Kursan Asanov placed in detention center for two months
Police not to use force during rallies in Kyrgyzstan
Mass riots in Kerben: Head of district police department fired
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
Riots in Bishkek: Detention of Farid Niyazov extended
Elvira Surabaldieva meets with injured during October events
Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek
Riots in Bishkek: Temirlan Sultanbekov taken into custody for two months
Farid Niyazov placed in pretrial detention center until December 10
Kanat Sagymbaev placed in pretrial detention center for two months
Popular
New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad
Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia
Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month
5 February, Friday
11:40
More than half of Kyrgyzstanis believe coronavirus threat is exaggerated More than half of Kyrgyzstanis believe coronavirus thre...
11:28
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:25
1,119 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 155 - in serious condition
11:18
88 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 84,920 in total
10:58
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts