Former bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev refuses to testify

Former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Sagymbaev refused to testify. His lawyer Bakytbek Avtandil uulu explained 24.kg news agency why.

According to him, his client has already answered the same questions of investigators, being in the status of a witness. «Why does he need to repeat the same? Kanat Sagymbaev testified when he was a witness. Therefore, he refused to answer questions,» said the lawyer.

Earlier it was reported that Kanat Sagymbaev refused face-to-face interrogation with Alga Kylychev.

Kanat Sagymbaev is accused under the Articles «Mass riots», «Abuse of official position», «Murder by a group of persons» and «Obstruction of actions of investigator or other official» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.