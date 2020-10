The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered a measure of restriction for the former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev.

He is accused of staging riots that took place on October 9 on Ala-Too square of the capital.

According to a lawyer Bakyt Avtandil uulu, Kanat Sagymbaev was placed in the pretrial detention center 1 for two months.