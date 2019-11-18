13:23
16 examinations commissioned within criminal case against bodyguard of Atambayev

At least 16 examinations were commissioned within the criminal case against an ex-employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Sagymbaev. His lawyer Bakytbek Avtandil uulu told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a ballistic examination is also being conducted. Experts have not yet determined from what weapon the deputy commander of Alpha special forces Usenbek Niyazbekov was killed.

The lawyer notes that the investigation into the case of his client is likely to be extended for two months. Kanat Sagymbaev does not answer investigators’ questions and is silent at face-to-face interrogations. It was carried out with one of his colleagues. He was also a member of the guard of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village and, as the lawyer noted, gave contradictory testimony.

Kanat Sagymbaev is accused under the Articles «Mass riots», «Abuse of official position», «Murder by group of persons» and «Obstruction of actions of investigator or other official» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
