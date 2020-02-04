10:30
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev remanded in custody

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered extension of preventive measure to Kanat Sagymbaev, an ex-employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.

The court remanded the bodyguard of the former president Almazbek Atambayev in custody in pretrial detention center 1 until April 9.

After the decision was made, Kanat Sagymbaev handed over a statement through his lawyer, stating that the authorities were afraid of supporters of the former head of state.

«The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, seeing a crowd of people, took us to the back yard of the court. We were kept in the car for about three hours in such a weather. The judge deliberately did not start the hearing, hoping that the people would disperse. Moreover, in order to fulfill our request to be taken to the restroom, the accompanying policeman called to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Judging by the fact that the answer came half an hour later, the issue was agreed at least with the minister,» Kanat Sagymbaev suggested.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has instituted proceedings on a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The investigation is completed. The former president Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters were charged with several articles: «Mass riots», «Hooliganism», «Murder», «Attempted murder», «Threat or violence against a government official», «Attempted seizure of power», «Illegal arms trafficking» and «Hostage taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
