Ombudsman receives relatives of former bodyguard of Atambayev

The Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan received relatives of the ex-employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev. Office of the Ombudsman said.
The Ombudsman’s Institute began work on consideration and resolution of issues mentioned in the complaint of the spouse of Kanat Sagymbaev.
The former employee of the Ninth Service of SCNS and ex-bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev is a defendant in the case on events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8. He is charged under the Articles «Mass riots», «Abuse of official position», «Murder by a group of people» and «Obstruction of actions of investigator or another official» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.