Ombudsman receives relatives of former bodyguard of Atambayev

The Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan received relatives of the ex-employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev. Office of the Ombudsman said.

Related news Former bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev refuses to testify

Tokon Mamytov met with father, wife and younger brother of Kanat Sagymbaev. They told that he has four minor children and his spouse cannot work due to her health condition. The woman also complained that she could not get her husband’s wages due to the lack of a corresponding power of attorney.

The Ombudsman’s Institute began work on consideration and resolution of issues mentioned in the complaint of the spouse of Kanat Sagymbaev.

The former employee of the Ninth Service of SCNS and ex-bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev is a defendant in the case on events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8. He is charged under the Articles «Mass riots», «Abuse of official position», «Murder by a group of people» and «Obstruction of actions of investigator or another official» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.