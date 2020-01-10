Almazbek Atambayev's bodyguard accused of 11 especially serious crimes

Ex-employee of the 9th Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Sagymbaev was handed a final notice of suspicion of 11 serious and especially serious crimes. Lawyer Bakytbek Avtandil uulu told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, initially, Kanat Sagymbaev was a defendant under the Articles «Organization of attempted seizure of power», «Organization of mass riots and calls for violence against citizens», «Organization of hostage-taking», «Assistance in murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He was later accused of complicity in attempted murder, use of violence or threat of violence against a representative of the authorities, organization of obstructing the activities of investigator and organization of use of violence against the body of inquiry. Kanat Sagymbaev was also charged with abuse of power and organization of theft of firearms and ammunition.

Kanat Sagymbaev himself considers all the charges absurd.

«I did not hinder the investigation. When unknown masked people broke into the territory of Almazbek Atambayev’s house, they did not introduce themselves. How could I know that they were investigators or an inquiry agency, because they were all masked and armed. I believe that all this is planned. Investigators have repeatedly offered me cooperation in exchange for exemption from criminal liability,» Kanat Sagymbaev said.

He was placed in the pretrial detention center 1 until February 9. Investigation into the riots in Koi-Tash village completed.

According to preliminary data, 12 people are defendants in the case. Two of them — the former chief of the people’s headquarters Kiyas Smailov and the ex-head of Dan State Enterprise Alga Kylychev entered into a plea bargain and their cases will be severed into a separate case.

After familiarization, the case will be sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office for further transfer to the court. Sergei Slesarev noted that the hearing is likely to be closed.