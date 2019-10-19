15:59
Relatives of bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev hold rally in Bishkek

A rally in support of the bodyguard of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, Kanat Sagymbaev, is held in Bishkek in Maxim Gorky park.

Relatives of the dismissed and arrested employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security state that he is not guilty of anything.

Slogans on banners of the protesters say: «Truth is bending, but not breaking», «We are against political persecution» and «Kanat, we are with you.»

Residents of Koi-Tash village and the fellow villagers of the former security official came to support Kanat Sagymbaev.

They stated that the authorities should release innocent people and not engage in political persecution.

«We ask for a fair decision. Kanat Sagymbaev is not guilty of anything. He has always honestly and faithfully fulfilled his duty. Why should he be imprisoned only because he did his job?» protesters say.

Kanat Sagymbaev is accused under the Articles «Mass riots», «Abuse of official position», «Murder by a group of persons» and «Obstruction of actions of investigator or other official» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
