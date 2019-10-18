Former Atambayev’s bodyguard refuses confrontation with Alga Kylychev

Ex-employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Sagymbaev refused a face-to-face questioning with a member of SDPK Political Council Alga Kylychev. Lawyer of the serviceman Bakytbek Avtandil uulu told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Kanat Sagymbaev is ready to answer questions of the investigation, but no measures have been taken with his participation so far.

«The investigator handed a decision on the appointment of examinations to Kanat Sagymbaev. But representatives of the defense were not informed about the examinations conducted. My client was a witness in the case. According to the norms of the Criminal Procedure Code, they should have announced the need for expert examinations as soon as they handed him the notice of suspicion. But this was not done,» Bakytbek Avtandil uulu said. He added that supporters of Kanat Sagymbaev will hold a rally in the capital’s Maxim Gorky park on October 19.

Kanat Sagymbaev is accused under the Articles «Mass riots», «Abuse of official position», «Murder by group of persons» and «Obstruction of actions of investigator or other official» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.