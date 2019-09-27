National assembly on Jerooy canceled due to rumors about provocations

National assembly on Jerooy gold deposit, scheduled for October 1, was canceled. Its organizers told at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to them, they received information about threat of disruption of the event and its use for political purposes.

«We can’t voice names, but apparently, there were people among us, who pursued their goals. There is information about possible provocations, we cannot risk the tranquility of people who trust us,» said Eldiyar Attokurov.

He noted that the people’s kurultai also planned to hold a meeting on October 1 in Talas. «We declare that we are not with them. We have no political goals. We are concerned about the ecology and well-being of the region,» he said.

The agenda of the national assembly consisted of three issues: legality of competition for Jerooy deposit, the state share in the deposit, amendment of the law on natural resources.