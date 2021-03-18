Sadyr Japarov: Jerooy will become successful example of cooperation

«Today we are taking part in the launch of a strategically important project for Kyrgyzstan, which will undoubtedly serve as a successful example of investment cooperation between our countries,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said during launch of a gold processing plant at Jerooy mine.

According to him, the joint opening of the gold processing plant testifies to close partnership and dynamically developing relations between Kyrgyzstan and Russia. After all, the Jerooy mine is one of the largest in the republic, which was discovered half a century ago.

«We all know how much time and effort was spent on negotiations over adoption and implementation of the investment decision. We want to thank our investors — the Alliance group of companies for investing in the economy of Kyrgyzstan. Alliance Altyn has covered a long way since acquisition of the license for development of the mine,» the head of state noted.

He expressed confidence that the investment project with Russian participation would make a significant contribution to the sustainable development of Talas region and Kyrgyzstan as a whole. Investors have already transferred almost 1.5 billion soms to the budget and off-budget funds in the form of taxes and non-tax payments. After launch of the plant, the volume of payments to the budget will increase.

The total number of employees involved in the project will be about 1,000 people, more than 95 percent of whom are citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that it is very important for Kyrgyzstan to ensure unimpeded work for investors. Therefore, he was one of the first to sign decrees on protection of property and support for entrepreneurs and investors and on reforming the mining industry of the Kyrgyz Republic. But, at the same time, the president drew attention to the need to further step up the comprehensive dialogue between the enterprise and the local population. In addition, he considers it important to comply with all existing environmental requirements when developing the field.

«I would like to assure that the Kyrgyz Republic will continue to support such projects, which contribute to increasing the potential of the mining industry and, of course, development of the country’s economy as a whole. We are always happy with entry of Russian investments into the Kyrgyz market,» the head of state assured.