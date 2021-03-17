19:08
Rally at Jerooy: Sadyr Japarov meets with protesters

Rally at Jerooy mine in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan ended. President Sadyr Japarov met with the protesters. Spokeswoman for the head of state Galina Baiterek told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the president listened to the complaints of local residents.

«Following the meeting, they agreed that all the issues raised would be considered and resolved,» Galina Baiterek told.

According to the Department of Internal Affairs of the region, about 50 people gathered today at the turn to Jerooy mine in Talas region to meet with the head of state.

«The protesters met with the president and then dispersed peacefully. Police officers provided public safety. No violations were registered,» the department added.

Sadyr Japarov pays working visit to Talas region. Together with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, they will open a gold recovery plant at Jerooy mine. The solemn ceremony will be held live in the format of a video conference.
