Jerooy gold processing plant officially launched

Official launch of a gold processing plant took place at Jerooy mine yesterday.

The Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Russia Vladimir Putin, as well as the head of the Alliance Group Musa Bazhaev and the Chairman of the Board of VTB Bank Andrey Kostin participated in the ceremony. The leader of Russia took part in the event via video link.

Sadyr Japarov thanked his Russian counterpart for the personal presentation of the plant and noted that its joint opening testifies to the close partnership and dynamically developing relations between the two countries.

In turn, Vladimir Putin thanked the President of Kyrgyzstan for his efforts to create a favorable investment climate and support Russian economic operators.