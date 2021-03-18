10:19
USD 84.80
EUR 100.91
RUB 1.16
English

Jerooy gold processing plant officially launched

Official launch of a gold processing plant took place at Jerooy mine yesterday.

The Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Russia Vladimir Putin, as well as the head of the Alliance Group Musa Bazhaev and the Chairman of the Board of VTB Bank Andrey Kostin participated in the ceremony. The leader of Russia took part in the event via video link.

Sadyr Japarov thanked his Russian counterpart for the personal presentation of the plant and noted that its joint opening testifies to the close partnership and dynamically developing relations between the two countries.

In turn, Vladimir Putin thanked the President of Kyrgyzstan for his efforts to create a favorable investment climate and support Russian economic operators.
link: https://24.kg/english/186851/
views: 98
Print
Related
Vladimir Putin: We expect that Jerooy will enjoy support of authorities
Sadyr Japarov: Jerooy will become successful example of cooperation
Rally at Jerooy: Sadyr Japarov meets with protesters
Local residents hold rally at Jerooy mine in Talas region
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin to jointly participate in teleconference
Brawl breaks out between local residents and Jerooy mine worker
Artem Novikov promises to pay attention to ecology when developing Jerooy
Activists demand to check safety of tailing dump at Jerooy
Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended
Jerooy warehouse looted, building of gold recovery factory set on fire
Popular
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate
Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners
New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
18 March, Thursday
10:17
Youth Center opened in Tendik village of Kochkor district Youth Center opened in Tendik village of Kochkor distr...
10:07
Vladimir Putin: We expect that Jerooy will enjoy support of authorities
09:55
Sadyr Japarov: Jerooy will become successful example of cooperation
09:41
USAID to allocate $ 15 million for agricultural development of southern regions
09:28
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'unhealthy' in many districts
17 March, Wednesday
18:34
Rally at Jerooy: Sadyr Japarov meets with protesters
18:25
Government of Kyrgyzstan bans export of mineral fertilizers
18:21
Kyrgyzstanis participate in international art project in Tashkent