Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin to jointly participate in teleconference

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a working visit to Talas region on March 17. Own sources told 24.kg news agency that the head of state and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will open a gold recovery plant at Jerooy mine. The solemn ceremony will be held live in the form of a teleconference.

It is known that the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Russian Platina company Musa Bazhaev will arrive at the ceremony. The Russian company Vostok-Geoldobycha OJSC, a member of the Russian Platina group of companies, received the right to develop Jerooy gold field, the second largest in Kyrgyzstan, in 2015. Earlier, a tender was held for the sale of the field. As a result, the winner paid $ 100 million for the license. Vostok-Geoldobycha, Polyus Gold and Kyrgyzaltyn participated in the tender.

Alliance Altyn LLC holds the license for development of the mine, its founder is Russian Vostok-Geoldobycha OJSC, owned by the Russian businessman Musa Bazhaev (with 60 percent share) and a Kazakh businessman Alidzhan Ibragimov (40 percent share).

The latter died at the age of 67 on February 2, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/186440/
views: 113
