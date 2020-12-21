15:27
Activists demand to check safety of tailing dump at Jerooy

Local activists demand to check safety of the tailing dump at Jerooy mine. Chairman of the people’s commission Bakyt Seitaliev stated at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the commission, when checking the tailings dump, found violations of technical standards.

«We immediately found violations that should not be. Technologies must be strictly observed. Company representatives told us that they hired a laboratory to check the safety of the tailing dump. We visited the laboratory, they said that they only measure the strength of current and resistance. That is, this is just a fake excuse. This laboratory is not able to check safety,» Bakyt Seitaliev said.

He noted that the wind direction was not taken into account when choosing a site for the tailing dump.

«Even during construction work, the dust is blown away by the wind to the neighboring village,» the activist said, adding that the requests of the people’s commission are ignored by the management of the gold mining company.
