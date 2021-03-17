19:07
Local residents hold rally at Jerooy mine in Talas region

Local residents hold a rally at Jerooy mine in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. Political analyst Bakyt Baketaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, residents from all over the region gathered at the turn to Jerooy in Kara-Oi village.

«They are interested in how many tons of gold from Jerooy the budget of Kyrgyzstan and investors will get. The people also demand more jobs for local residents to keep young people at home. They are concerned about the environment,» the political expert said.

Bakyt Baketaev added that residents are demanding a meeting with the President Sadyr Japarov. The latter is planning to open a gold recovery plant at Jerooy mine. It is planned that Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the event in a teleconference format.

«However, local authorities say that Sadyr Japarov will not meet with them. They invited police officers and security officials. They oppose this meeting. I recommended the plenipotentiary representative to organize a meeting and invite the protesters, because this incident will certainly be of concern to investors. The president should come for half an hour. But they did not listen to me,» Bakyt Baketaev said.
