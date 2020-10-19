18:59
USD 81.80
EUR 95.74
RUB 1.05
English

Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended

Development of Jerooy field has been temporarily suspended in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of Alliance Altyn LLC informed 24.kg news agency.

Situation at the mine is under the control of the company. The object is guarded by the security service and people’s guards from among the local residents.

Related news
Officials try to convince investors that Kyrgyzstan entered legal framework
«On October 6, there was an unauthorized attempt to seize the field. Unknown persons set fire to machinery, auxiliary facilities of the gold recovery plant and destroyed the equipment. The persons responsible for the arson are being searched for. The amount of damage caused is calculated. According to preliminary estimates, the damage amounted to at least $ 15 million,» the company said.

Unknown persons looted a warehouse and set fire to the building of the gold processing plant at Jerooy deposit in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. Local residents attacked Jamgyr gold mine, two laboratory workers barricaded themselves in the building. There were reports that all employees were kicked out of Tereksai field. Local guards were set up at Kichi-Chaarat. Work of Kara-Keche coal mine was suspended in Naryn region. Bozymchak mining and processing complex also suspended operations.
link: https://24.kg/english/169903/
views: 119
Print
Related
Jerooy warehouse looted, building of gold recovery factory set on fire
Jerooy field development has nothing to do with pollution of rivers
Rally in Talas: Jerooy field quarantined
Residents of Talas demand to quarantine Jerooy mine
Gold speculation. How Jerooy becomes subject of political bargaining
Revision of Jerooy agreement. Parties invited to start negotiations
Government asks for two months to fulfill requirements on Jerooy
National assembly on Jerooy canceled due to rumors about provocations
Jerooy gold deposit. Promises of state and realities
Russian VTB Bank approves $ 180 million loan for Jerooy
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes
Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started
19 October, Monday
17:53
Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspen...
17:45
Kadyrzhan Semeteev becomes head of State Customs Service
17:34
Suyunbek Kasmambetov appointed Chief of Staff of President’s Executive Office
17:23
Sadyr Japarov asks National Bank to resume cross-border operations in full
16:34
Website of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan hacked