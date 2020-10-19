Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended

Development of Jerooy field has been temporarily suspended in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of Alliance Altyn LLC informed 24.kg news agency.

Situation at the mine is under the control of the company. The object is guarded by the security service and people’s guards from among the local residents.

«On October 6, there was an unauthorized attempt to seize the field. Unknown persons set fire to machinery, auxiliary facilities of the gold recovery plant and destroyed the equipment. The persons responsible for the arson are being searched for. The amount of damage caused is calculated. According to preliminary estimates, the damage amounted to at least $ 15 million,» the company said.

Unknown persons looted a warehouse and set fire to the building of the gold processing plant at Jerooy deposit in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. Local residents attacked Jamgyr gold mine, two laboratory workers barricaded themselves in the building. There were reports that all employees were kicked out of Tereksai field. Local guards were set up at Kichi-Chaarat. Work of Kara-Keche coal mine was suspended in Naryn region. Bozymchak mining and processing complex also suspended operations.