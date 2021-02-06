12:11
USD 84.80
EUR 101.63
RUB 1.13
English

Artem Novikov promises to pay attention to ecology when developing Jerooy

Environmental safety issues will be especially monitored during the development of Jerooy deposit. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Artem Novikov, said at a meeting of the People’s Commission on studying the development of the field in Talas.

«On January 6, I visited the plant and got acquainted with the state of the tailing dump. We instructed the enterprise to invite an international independent company to study the condition of the membrane and the tailing dump itself. On January 20, specialists from Sensor Group arrived, who studied all these issues and detected minor violations — they were eliminated. The enterprise will install an additional membrane layer at the tailing dump. I want to stress that safety of the tailing dump will be ensured. But installation will take additional time,» he said.

Artem Novikov stressed that a state commission would be created next week with participation of competent government agencies, local residents, independent experts and environmentalists.

«We will check every fact voiced by citizens, and if necessary, the facts will be sent to law enforcement agencies. There will not be a single case to which we would close our eyes,» the official said.

While the plant is not working, it transfers almost 900 million soms in taxes to the budget. After the launch, the amount of contributions to the budget will increase to 4 billion soms per year. Four billion soms — this is funds that Kyrgyzstan’s pensioners, teachers, doctors, police officers will get.

During a meeting with residents of Talas region, he reminded that President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on reforming the mining sector. By July 1, 2021, the Government will develop a draft Mining Code, which provides for the development of subsoil plots of national importance exclusively by national mining companies with 100 percent state participation in the authorized capital.
link: https://24.kg/english/182555/
views: 117
Print
Related
Activists demand to check safety of tailing dump at Jerooy
Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended
Jerooy warehouse looted, building of gold recovery factory set on fire
Jerooy field development has nothing to do with pollution of rivers
Rally in Talas: Jerooy field quarantined
Residents of Talas demand to quarantine Jerooy mine
Gold speculation. How Jerooy becomes subject of political bargaining
Revision of Jerooy agreement. Parties invited to start negotiations
Government asks for two months to fulfill requirements on Jerooy
National assembly on Jerooy canceled due to rumors about provocations
Popular
New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of
Survey: Kyrgyzstanis - happiest people in the world Survey: Kyrgyzstanis - happiest people in the world
Deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Zhumaliev detained Deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Zhumaliev detained
Kyrgyzstan to receive AstraZeneca vaccine in March Kyrgyzstan to receive AstraZeneca vaccine in March
6 February, Saturday
12:05
Police carry out work to prevent violence against minors in Chatkal Police carry out work to prevent violence against minor...
12:00
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:56
72 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 84,992 in total
11:51
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
11:45
New Constitution: Sadyr Japarov to be able to run for the second time