Kyrgyzstan to spend 1.2 billion soms on parliamentary elections 2020

At least 1,200 billion soms is budgeted for the parliamentary elections in the draft budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2020. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a government meeting today.

According to him, a population census will also be held in 2020. It will cost the state 240 million soms.

About 7 billion soms will be allocated in 2020 to increase teachers’ salaries.

«Other 2.3 billion soms will be allocated for law enforcement agencies. Funds are also provided for filming movies,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.