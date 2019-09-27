12:51
Two U.S. citizens detained with drugs in Jalal-Abad region

Two citizens of the USA were detained on suspicion of illegal possession of drugs in Toktogul district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region reported.

The police reportedly stopped a suspicious Honda Odyssey car with two foreigners on September 19 on Bishkek-Osh highway at Chychkan checkpoint. A kilogram of marijuana was found in the bag of one of them.

«Passengers were citizens of the USA. A criminal case was opened on the fact of illegal possession of drugs. The court decided to detain one of the men for two months. He is in a temporary detention center. The detainee is a volunteer. He taught English at a school in Aksy district,» the police department said.
