12:01
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bodyguard of ex-president Kanat Sagymbaev suspected of four crimes

Bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev, Kanat Sagymbaev, was handed a notice of suspicion. He is a defendant in a criminal case initiated under four articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. His lawyer Zamir Jooshev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the former employee of the State Guard Service is charged with mass riots, abuse of official position, murder by a group of persons, as well as obstruction of the actions of an investigator or other official of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Presumably, Kanat Sagymbaev is charged with the murder of an employee of Alpha special forces of the State Committee for National Security. My client doesn’t know any other details,» said Zamir Jooshev.

Recall, Kanat Sagymbaev was fired from the State Committee for National Security on September 20. He was detained for 48 hours the day before.
link:
views: 52
Print
Related
Military Prosecutor's Office detains former bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev
Popular
Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts
Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway
Kuwait lifts ban on import of all types of meat from Kyrgyzstan Kuwait lifts ban on import of all types of meat from Kyrgyzstan
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border