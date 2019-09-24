14:33
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Makmal's rehabilitation: 5 mln soms transferred to local Development Fund

Investors of Makmal have transferred 5 million soms to Toguz-Toro District Development Fund. Kyrgyzaltyn reported.

The final version of the agreement between Makmal Gold Company LLC and the population of Toguz-Toro district was signed in early August. According to its conditions, the investor had to transfer 5 million soms to the Development Fund. In addition, the district budget has received 40 million soms in taxes.

Related news
Company to develop idle Makmal announced
«They employed 312 people. At least 283 of them are the locals. A quota of 35 people was allocated for foreign specialists, 29 foreigners were hired,» the company stressed.

Recall, Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC and the winner of the contest for rehabilitation of Makmal field Manson Group LLC signed an agreement on March 27, 2019. It provides for creation of a joint company on the basis of Makmalzoloto Combine’s branch. The investor has already transferred the necessary $ 1 million to launch the project.
link:
views: 44
Print
Related
Rehabilitation of Makmal: Investor transfers $ 1 million
Agreement on employee benefits to be signed with Makmal investor
Government of Kyrgyzstan to support investor of Makmal
Almaz Alimbekov: Kyrgyzaltyn was on the verge of bankruptcy 3 years ago
Makmal mine rehabilitation agreement to be signed by end of February
Riots at Makmal. Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on provocation
Company to develop idle Makmal announced
Chinese companies interested in purchase of Makmal deposit
Kyrgyzaltyn announces competition for Makmal field
Makmal mine to be put up for competition on November 1
Popular
Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts
Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway
Kuwait lifts ban on import of all types of meat from Kyrgyzstan Kuwait lifts ban on import of all types of meat from Kyrgyzstan
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border