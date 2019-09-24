Makmal's rehabilitation: 5 mln soms transferred to local Development Fund

Investors of Makmal have transferred 5 million soms to Toguz-Toro District Development Fund. Kyrgyzaltyn reported.

The final version of the agreement between Makmal Gold Company LLC and the population of Toguz-Toro district was signed in early August. According to its conditions, the investor had to transfer 5 million soms to the Development Fund. In addition, the district budget has received 40 million soms in taxes.

Related news Company to develop idle Makmal announced

«They employed 312 people. At least 283 of them are the locals. A quota of 35 people was allocated for foreign specialists, 29 foreigners were hired,» the company stressed.

Recall, Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC and the winner of the contest for rehabilitation of Makmal field Manson Group LLC signed an agreement on March 27, 2019. It provides for creation of a joint company on the basis of Makmalzoloto Combine’s branch. The investor has already transferred the necessary $ 1 million to launch the project.