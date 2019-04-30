15:39
Agreement on employee benefits to be signed with Makmal investor

Investor Manson Group and administration of Toguz-Toro district will sign an agreement on employee benefits in the near future as a part of a project to resume work at Makmal field. Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC informed 24.kg news agency.

Management of the company held public hearings in 13 villages together with the investor and head of the Toguz-Toro district Aibek Kozhoshev. Local residents were informed about the plans to extend the life of Makmal mine. In addition, openness and transparency of work between the investor Manson Group and the population was discussed, including ecology, employment of the local population and employee benefits issues.

«Competition for development of Makmal mine was held openly and transparently. All participants had equal and competitive conditions. Manson Group made the best offer. Investment injections will give a new impetus to the socio-economic development of the region. I am sure that the dialogue between the population and the investor will help to develop an effective mechanism for further joint work to restore the life of the mine,» Almaz Alimbekov, Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, said.

Head of Toguz-Toro district Aibek Kozhoshev outlined that residents were waiting for resumption of production at the gold mining enterprise. But investor’s work strictly according to the legislation is important for them.
