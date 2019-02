An agreement with the company that won the competition for rehabilitation of Makmal field will be signed by the end of the month. The Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan, Emil Osmonbetov, announced today at a government meeting.

Related news Almaz Alimbekov: Makmal should have been stopped six years ago

According to him, the competition for Makmal was held last year. The project envisages processing of dumps and off-balance ores of the oldest gold deposit in the country. At the same time, the project provides for both new construction and modernization of the gold extraction plant. The total amount of investment is $ 75 million.

Production at Makmal field was stopped on September 1, 2018. The reason was the complete depletion of the mine. Chinese Manson Group company is ready to modernize production.