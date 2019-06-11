Rehabilitation of Makmal: Investor transfers $ 1 million

Manson Group LLC has transferred $ 1 million for the implementation of Makmal Gold Company LLC project. Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC informed 24.kg news agency.

The financing is carried out according to the agreement on joint activities. In addition, the procedure on transfer of the assets of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC in the branch of Makmalzoloto Combine to the authorized capital of the joint venture is underway.

Recall, Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC and the winner of the competition for rehabilitation of Makmal field Manson Group LLC signed an agreement on March 27, 2019. It envisages creation of a joint company on the basis of the branch of Makmalzoloto Combine.