11:19
USD 84.80
EUR 101.99
RUB 1.11
English

Makmal: Residents ask to employ citizens from low-income families

Representatives of Toguz-Toro district suggested the investor at Makmal, when hiring employees, pay attention, first of all, to citizens from low-income families. Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC informed 24.kg news agency.

A meeting of management of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, heads of five rural administrations, head of Toguz-Toro district in Jalal-Abad region with the management of Makmal Gold Company took place. Its participants discussed the social package and personnel policy of the Chinese investor.

The company representatives assured that they would carefully select employees. At the same time, already now they attract contractors only from Toguz-Toro district. The parties also discussed issues of accelerating launch of beekeeping projects and construction of a meat processing complex. They managed to agree on fundamental issues that had not been resolved for a long time.

«Local government and Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC will provide full assistance in resolving issues on approval of permits by the relevant government agencies. Makmal Gold Company undertakes to timely allocate the necessary funds for the purchase of materials and construction. We adhere to a policy of maintaining an open dialogue between the investor and the local community. I believe that all topical issues should be resolved in a consolidated manner, taking into account the views of the local population. Only then we can achieve a mutually beneficial partnership,» the head of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Elmyrza Ukubaev stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/182252/
views: 128
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan changes rules of work in mining sector
Kyrgyzstan needs new subsoil law, experts say
Bozymchak shutdown: How weakness of state makes people unemployed
Kyrgyzstan’s budget loses $1.5 mln monthly due to Eti Bakyr Tereksai standstill
Day of downtime of mining companies costs budget of Kyrgyzstan $ 50,000
Bozumchak mining and processing complex suspends work
Nine workers of mining and metallurgical industry contract coronavirus
Activists hold rally against mining companies in Bishkek
Makmal's rehabilitation: 5 mln soms transferred to local Development Fund
Rehabilitation of Makmal: Investor transfers $ 1 million
Popular
New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad
Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia
Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month
4 February, Thursday
10:47
1,144 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 159 - in serious condition 1,144 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 159 -...
10:42
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:40
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:35
70 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 84,832 in total
10:29
Kyrgyzstan takes 74th place in ranking of countries by birth rate