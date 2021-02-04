Makmal: Residents ask to employ citizens from low-income families

Representatives of Toguz-Toro district suggested the investor at Makmal, when hiring employees, pay attention, first of all, to citizens from low-income families. Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC informed 24.kg news agency.

A meeting of management of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, heads of five rural administrations, head of Toguz-Toro district in Jalal-Abad region with the management of Makmal Gold Company took place. Its participants discussed the social package and personnel policy of the Chinese investor.

The company representatives assured that they would carefully select employees. At the same time, already now they attract contractors only from Toguz-Toro district. The parties also discussed issues of accelerating launch of beekeeping projects and construction of a meat processing complex. They managed to agree on fundamental issues that had not been resolved for a long time.

«Local government and Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC will provide full assistance in resolving issues on approval of permits by the relevant government agencies. Makmal Gold Company undertakes to timely allocate the necessary funds for the purchase of materials and construction. We adhere to a policy of maintaining an open dialogue between the investor and the local community. I believe that all topical issues should be resolved in a consolidated manner, taking into account the views of the local population. Only then we can achieve a mutually beneficial partnership,» the head of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Elmyrza Ukubaev stressed.