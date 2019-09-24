11:31
Turkey not to reduce duties on Kyrgyz beans

Turkey cannot reduce duties and provide any preferences for beans from Kyrgyzstan. It was announced at a meeting of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey Kubanychbek Omuraliev with the Minister of Trade of TurkeyRuhsar Pekcan.

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan asked to include Kyrgyzstan in the program of countries enjoying special support. Kubanychbek Omuraliev also asked the Turkish side to reduce customs duties on Kyrgyz beans on a constant basis.

«Ruhsar Pekcan noted that Turkey reduced import customs duties in 2017 due to the poor harvest of beans. But there is no such need now. Therefore, in order to protect Turkish bean producers, the republic cannot reduce duties and provide any preferences to the Kyrgyz Republic,» the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed issues of trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. To take effective measures on increasing trade between the two countries, the parties noted the necessity of holding the 9th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.
