Four criminal cases opened against Kursan Asanov

Another criminal case has been opened against the ex-deputy interior minister of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov. This was announced at a meeting of the State Commission for Study of Events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8.

The Military Prosecutor Nurkamal Nabiev answered the questions of the commission members. «Is the issue of illegal hiring of a special operations officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Damirbek Paizylda uulu as a driver by Kursan Asanov was considered?» the issue was asked at the meeting.

The deputy head of the supervisory body noted that these actions were being investigated in a separate criminal case.

Own sources informed 24.kg news agency that four criminal cases were instituted against Kursan Asanov. Three of them are investigated by the Military Prosecutor’s Office on the facts of abuse of official position, one is investigated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the fact of illegal enrichment.

Kursan Asanov was removed from his post on August 13 for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence. Later, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of official position. Driver of the ex-deputy minister Damirbek Paizylda uulu was detained on August 23. He is accused of aiding in abuse of office. On August 27, the ex-deputy minister was detained. The court chose a preventive measure in form of house arrest for him.