Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Orenburg to attend military exercises

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov left for Orenburg (Russia), where joint exercises of the military units of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Center-2019 take place. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov will pay a one-day working trip to Orenburg at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, where joint practical actions of the troops will be worked out with participation of the contingent of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The main objectives of the exercises are training in conducting military operations in modern conditions, increasing the interoperability of the military command bodies of the allied states.

In addition, the heads of Kyrgyzstan and Russia will meet and discuss pressing issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including ensuring security in the region.