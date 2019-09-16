Sambo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 9 medals at Asian Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won nine medals on the second day of the Asian Sambo Championship. The International Sambo Federation reported.

Competitions continue in New Delhi (India). On September 14, the national team of the Kyrgyz Republic won one gold, one silver and seven bronze medals. Bektur Idirisov (combat sambo, 82 kg) became champion, Shamil Zhamshitov (juniors, 90 kg) won a silver medal. Farukh Mamazhanov, Kolbai Musakulov, Ernis Kaparov, Abdumalik kyzy Samara, Adilet Kurmanbekov, Zhanysh Adiev and Bekzat Mambetkulov took the third places in their categories.

At the start, the sambo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan won 12 medals.