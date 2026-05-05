Two men attempt to sell large quantity of drugs in Chui region

Law enforcement authorities have disrupted the activities of a criminal group involved in the large-scale distribution of drugs of Afghan origin, the Interior Ministry’s Service for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking reported.

According to the agency, two suspects — identified as K.A.A. (40) and A.E.K. (42) — were detained for distributing narcotics in the region.

During the arrest, K.A.A. attempted to flee and damaged a police vehicle. Officers seized a large quantity of drugs prepared for sale.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Forensic chemical examinations of the seized substances have been ordered.

Investigative and operational measures are ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the criminal group.