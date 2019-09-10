PM instructs Interior Ministry to clear its ranks of dishonest employees

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev held a meeting with the leaders of the power block. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

During the meeting, the head of the Cabinet expressed concern about recent incidents involving employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which caused a wide public outcry.

«Low reputation and crisis of management in law enforcement agencies should motivate the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to take decisive measures to reform the police. We see that many crimes are detected thanks to video recording cameras. Such conditions exclude presence in the ranks of the police of dishonest and unprofessional workers, some of whom continue to engage in abuse of office and even concealment of crimes,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

He noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs urgently needed to adopt a set of organizational and personnel innovations, having cleared its ranks of dishonest employees who spoil the image of the police and nullify all the efforts of the state, contradicting the interests of society.