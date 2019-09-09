19:01
Bus collides with Mazda car in Bishkek, four people killed

A passenger bus collided with a Mazda car in Bishkek. Eyewitnesses informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the traffic accident occurred today at 15.00 on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue.

«There are several victims, some people were killed. Four ambulance teams and traffic police are working at the scene,» the eyewitnesses said.

Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said that four people were killed, seven were injured.

«Rescuers handed over the bodies to the police. Doctors hospitalized the injured,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed.
