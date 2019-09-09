Child injured by football goal posts transferred from intensive care unit

A 11-year-old school student, who was injured by football goal posts fallen on him, was transferred from the intensive care unit to a ward. Press service of the Ministry of Health reported.

Related news Child hospitalized after football goal posts fall on him in Bishkek

The child was hospitalized to the City Children’s Clinical Hospital on September 6 with a diagnosis «open craniocerebral trauma.» He was taken to the intensive care unit.

«On September 7, after his condition stabilized, the boy was transferred to the general ward. He is treated at the neurotrauma department of the children’s hospital. His state is of moderate severity, he is conscious. The child is provided with all necessary medicines, and is under the constant supervision of doctors,» the Ministry of Health said.