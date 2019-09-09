Child hospitalized after football goal posts fall on him in Bishkek

Football goal posts fell on a student of one of the secondary schools in Ak-Ordo housing estate in Bishkek. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

The incident occurred during a break. Students climbed onto the football goal posts, and began to swing, as a result, one of the mounts broke.

«The gate fell on the 5th grade student, 11-year-old A.A. He lives with his parents in Ak-Ordo housing estate. The injured was hospitalized to the Third City Children’s Hospital. According to preliminary data, the child has an open craniocerebral trauma. Currently, he is in the neurosurgery department. His condition is stable, moderate. Police department of the Leninsky district is conducting a corresponding check to find out all the circumstances of the incident,» the police department said.