New Government Plenipotentiary Representative in Naryn region appointed

Emil Alymkulov was appointed a Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Emil Alymkulov was relieved of the post of mayor of Naryn by another decree.

Recall, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government Amanbai Kaiypov resigned.

A scandal broke out over a school organized in shipping containers, which was opened on September 2 by local officials in Naryn region.
