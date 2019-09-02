14:30
Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek

Three people were injured in a traffic accident in Bishkek. Press service of the Traffic Safety Department of the capital reported.

The traffic accident occurred on September 1 at about 16.30.

«Driver of Volkswagen Touareg was driving along Mesaros Street and collided with a Mazda car at the intersection with Profsoyuznaya Street. As a result of the traffic accident, three victims were hospitalized. The cars were placed on impound lot. The collected materials were sent to the Investigation Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek,» the traffic police said.
