Syrgak Aitkurmanov appointed Head of Investigation Service

Syrgak Aitkurmanov was appointed the Head of the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Corresponding order was signed by the Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev on August 23.

Syrgak Aitkurmanov was transferred to this post from Osh city.

Previously, Pamir Asanov was the head of the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who took the post of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs.