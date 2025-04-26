Interior Ministry expands digital control — Safe Country project being launched

A new stage of digital reform in the field of public safety has begun in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

At a board meeting of law enforcement officers, Interior Minister Ulan Niyazbekov said that Safe Country project would be the development and large-scale continuation of Safe City.

«The key task is to turn the initiative of video surveillance and digital control over road safety into a single system covering the entire republic. We are talking about a comprehensive approach — from covering streets and tourist areas to schools and kindergartens. The project is being implemented within the framework of the presidential decree on Smart City concept. In particular, it provides for the phased introduction of a video surveillance system in public places throughout the country, as well as the development of a single security service — a pilot project has already been launched in Issyk-Kul region,» he noted.

Earlier, the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region reported that modern cameras with high-quality recording and a 360-degree rotation, 28x zoom and facial recognition function are being installed in schools, kindergartens and public places in the region. All data is sent to the command centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Department of Internal Affairs of the region in real time.

The minister emphasized that the heads of the local Internal Affairs Departments will be personally responsible for crime prevention, incident response and project implementation in their regions.

As the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized, the implementation of Safe Country project is not only a technical upgrade, but also an increase in the level of law and order, tourist attractiveness and public trust. To this end, the ministry requires strict coordination from all structures, compliance with the law and is preparing amendments to regulations.