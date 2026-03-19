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Interior Ministry: Any provocations during holidays will be stopped on the spot

In Kyrgyzstan, public order measures will be strengthened during upcoming holiday events, Interior Minister Ulan Niyazbekov said during an online meeting.

Heads of regional internal affairs bodies participated in the session. Participants reviewed the results of law enforcement activities for the first quarter of 2026 and discussed security measures ahead of Orozo Ait and Nooruz.

According to the Interior Ministry, from March 20 to 22, police units will switch to an enhanced duty mode. The number of police patrols will be increased in public places, near mosques, and at venues hosting festive events.

More than 12,000 police officers are expected to be deployed to maintain public order.

«The safety of citizens will be ensured under heightened security conditions. Any offenses and violations of the law will be stopped on the spot,» Ulan Niyazbekov emphasized.
link: https://24.kg/english/366688/
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