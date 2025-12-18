Interior Ministry hands over 50 new service vehicles, snowmobiles to police

On December 18, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan held a ceremony handing over new service vehicles and snowmobiles to police units. The ministry’s press service reported.

The new vehicles and equipment were handed over to tourist police units in Issyk-Kul, Naryn regions and Bishkek, the Main Traffic Safety Department, and emergency services.

The event was attended by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Police Lieutenant General Ulan Niyazbekov, as well as the ministry’s leadership and staff.

A total of 50 service vehicles were handed over to the police, including JAC, Changan, Hyundai Staria, Toyota Hiace, Geely Atlas, Chevrolet Cobalt, and Niva Legend, as well as five snowmobiles. All vehicles are equipped with modern technology and the necessary technical equipment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ulan Niyazbekov emphasized that strengthening the material and technical resources of law enforcement agencies is a priority for ensuring public order, road safety, and improving the quality of public services.

The minister also noted that the donated equipment will help reduce the number of road accidents, prevent crime, and more efficiently carry out official tasks, especially in tourist and hard-to-reach areas.