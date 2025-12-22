12:49
USD 87.45
EUR 102.43
RUB 1.09
English

Interior Ministry units receive over 600 new service vehicles in 2025

Over 600 new service vehicles were delivered to Ministry of Internal Affairs units in 2025, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to it, important steps have been taken to equip the internal affairs agencies with modern technology, bringing the renewal of the police’s material and technical base to a new level.

The transferred vehicles fully comply with modern technical requirements and are designed to effectively perform official tasks. These include vehicles from global and domestic brands: JAC, JEEP, BMW, Lexus, Toyota, Chevrolet Cobalt, Hyundai, KIA, Changan, Lixiang, GAZ Sobol, Lada Niva Legenda, as well as special vehicles and motorcycles. All vehicles have been distributed among the territorial internal affairs agencies in a planned manner, the statement says.

In addition, during the summer tourist season, modern equipment was provided to the tourist and environmental police battalion of Issyk-Kul region to ensure the safety of Kyrgyzstanis and foreign visitors. This included domestically produced all-terrain vehicles, quad bikes, minibuses, open and enclosed motorboats with special trailers, and scooters.

As part of preparations for the winter tourist season, snowmobiles were also additionally purchased and sent to the regions to ensure prompt assistance to citizens and tourists.
link: https://24.kg/english/355435/
views: 159
Print
Related
Interior Ministry hands over 50 new service vehicles, snowmobiles to police
Interior Ministry and U.S. Embassy discuss strengthening security cooperation
Interior Ministry Security Service steps up safety measures on mountain passes
Interior Ministry expands digital control — Safe Country project being launched
Crime rate decreased by almost 69 percent for four years — Interior Minister
Planned rotation: Personnel changes in Ministry of Internal Affairs
Interior Ministry proposes to toughen punishment for calls to seize power
Interior Ministry warns about fake videos with voices of country's top officials
More than 800 criminals found in Kyrgyzstan using video cameras in 2023
Internal Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans to build DNA laboratory
Popular
Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025 Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025
Turkish Airlines ready to increase number of flights to Manas Airport Turkish Airlines ready to increase number of flights to Manas Airport
Bishkek ranked among top 3 most polluted cities in terms of air quality Bishkek ranked among top 3 most polluted cities in terms of air quality
22 December, Monday
12:37
Culture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan awards D Billions team Culture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan awards D Billions team
12:32
First flight of Kyrgyz pilgrims for Hajj to take place on May 11, 2026
12:24
Kyrgyzstan becomes largest buyer of used cars from South Korea
12:09
Open-air music and dancing: New Year's Eve atmosphere on Ala-Too Square
12:02
Construction of wastewater treatment facilities begins in Kyrgyz-Ata Park