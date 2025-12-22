Interior Ministry units receive over 600 new service vehicles in 2025

Over 600 new service vehicles were delivered to Ministry of Internal Affairs units in 2025, the ministry’s press service reported.
According to it, important steps have been taken to equip the internal affairs agencies with modern technology, bringing the renewal of the police’s material and technical base to a new level.
In addition, during the summer tourist season, modern equipment was provided to the tourist and environmental police battalion of Issyk-Kul region to ensure the safety of Kyrgyzstanis and foreign visitors. This included domestically produced all-terrain vehicles, quad bikes, minibuses, open and enclosed motorboats with special trailers, and scooters.
As part of preparations for the winter tourist season, snowmobiles were also additionally purchased and sent to the regions to ensure prompt assistance to citizens and tourists.