Interior Ministry units receive over 600 new service vehicles in 2025

Over 600 new service vehicles were delivered to Ministry of Internal Affairs units in 2025, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to it, important steps have been taken to equip the internal affairs agencies with modern technology, bringing the renewal of the police’s material and technical base to a new level.

The transferred vehicles fully comply with modern technical requirements and are designed to effectively perform official tasks. These include vehicles from global and domestic brands: JAC, JEEP, BMW, Lexus, Toyota, Chevrolet Cobalt, Hyundai, KIA, Changan, Lixiang, GAZ Sobol, Lada Niva Legenda, as well as special vehicles and motorcycles. All vehicles have been distributed among the territorial internal affairs agencies in a planned manner, the statement says.

In addition, during the summer tourist season, modern equipment was provided to the tourist and environmental police battalion of Issyk-Kul region to ensure the safety of Kyrgyzstanis and foreign visitors. This included domestically produced all-terrain vehicles, quad bikes, minibuses, open and enclosed motorboats with special trailers, and scooters.

As part of preparations for the winter tourist season, snowmobiles were also additionally purchased and sent to the regions to ensure prompt assistance to citizens and tourists.