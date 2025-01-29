10:48
USD 87.45
EUR 91.18
RUB 0.90
English

Crime rate decreased by almost 69 percent for four years — Interior Minister

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held a working meeting with Interior Minister Ulan Niyazbekov on January 28.

The police official informed about the current operational situation in the country, measures to ensure public order and implementation of reforms in law enforcement agencies. Particular attention was paid to issues of ensuring the safety of citizens, effective response to emergencies and crime prevention.

According to Ulan Niyazbekov, despite the fact that 93 percent of crimes in the republic are registered by internal affairs agencies, it has been possible to reduce the crime rate by almost 69 percent over the past four years.

He also presented plans for 2025, including the creation of a digital police system, implementation of Safe Country project, improvement of the material and technical base, strengthening the fight against crime and the prevention of domestic violence.

The minister emphasized that all activities will be implemented within the framework of National Plan, Stable Society — Decent Life concept and Safe Country project.

Sadyr Japarov drew attention to the need to improve the professionalism of the Ministry of Internal Affairs employees, modernize the ministry, strengthen the fight against drug trafficking and prevent crime. At the end of the meeting, he instructed to step up measures to ensure public safety, develop the ministry’s infrastructure and improve the personnel training system.
link: https://24.kg/english/318222/
views: 144
Print
Related
Planned rotation: Personnel changes in Ministry of Internal Affairs
Crime rate lowering registered in Kyrgyzstan — National Statistical Committee
Interior Ministry proposes to toughen punishment for calls to seize power
Juvenile crime rate increases in Kyrgyzstan
Interior Ministry warns about fake videos with voices of country's top officials
Number of crimes committed in public places decreases in Batken
More than 800 criminals found in Kyrgyzstan using video cameras in 2023
Internal Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans to build DNA laboratory
Kyrgyzstan included in list of countries with highest crime rate
Trust in Interior Ministry has grown in Kyrgyzstan – Statistical Committee
Popular
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Vladimir Putin awards title of Honored Scientist of Russia to Askar Akayev Vladimir Putin awards title of Honored Scientist of Russia to Askar Akayev
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan pays 31 million soms to rating agencies in 2024 Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan pays 31 million soms to rating agencies in 2024
29 January, Wednesday
10:43
Schoolchildren find baby in trash container in Bishkek Schoolchildren find baby in trash container in Bishkek
10:25
Number of unemployed people is decreasing in Kyrgyzstan — EEC
10:21
Labour Minister and UK Ambassador discuss visa simplification for migrants
10:08
New Osh Mayor intends to demolish all illegal objects in city
09:40
Crime rate decreased by almost 69 percent for four years — Interior Minister
28 January, Tuesday
16:40
Gulnara-Klara Samat appointed Vice-Rector of KRSU
16:31
Two groups of transplant surgeons to work at Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital
16:17
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intends to change online lending rules
16:01
Case against Samat Matsakov: City Court rejects lawyers' motions
15:38
Aisuluu Tynybekova named Asia's Best Wrestler in 2024 by UWW Asia