Crime rate decreased by almost 69 percent for four years — Interior Minister

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held a working meeting with Interior Minister Ulan Niyazbekov on January 28.

The police official informed about the current operational situation in the country, measures to ensure public order and implementation of reforms in law enforcement agencies. Particular attention was paid to issues of ensuring the safety of citizens, effective response to emergencies and crime prevention.

According to Ulan Niyazbekov, despite the fact that 93 percent of crimes in the republic are registered by internal affairs agencies, it has been possible to reduce the crime rate by almost 69 percent over the past four years.

He also presented plans for 2025, including the creation of a digital police system, implementation of Safe Country project, improvement of the material and technical base, strengthening the fight against crime and the prevention of domestic violence.

The minister emphasized that all activities will be implemented within the framework of National Plan, Stable Society — Decent Life concept and Safe Country project.

Sadyr Japarov drew attention to the need to improve the professionalism of the Ministry of Internal Affairs employees, modernize the ministry, strengthen the fight against drug trafficking and prevent crime. At the end of the meeting, he instructed to step up measures to ensure public safety, develop the ministry’s infrastructure and improve the personnel training system.