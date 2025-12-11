17:32
Interior Ministry and U.S. Embassy discuss strengthening security cooperation

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Nurbek Abdiev met with Melissa Crawford, Director of the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section at the U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The meeting was also attended by the heads of the Drug Control Service, the Main Directorate for International Cooperation, and representatives of the Criminal Investigation Department.

The parties discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of security, including combating cybercrime, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and other transnational threats. It was noted that expanding partnerships and sharing expertise enhance the effectiveness of joint efforts between the law enforcement agencies of both countries.

The Interior Ministry emphasized its readiness to continue cooperating with international partners to ensure public safety and stability.
