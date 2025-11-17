14:35
Interior Ministry Security Service steps up safety measures on mountain passes

The Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has been placed on high alert. The measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of road users and preventing offenses related to cargo transportation, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the statement, one of the key priorities remains the protection of cargo. Continuous monitoring is being conducted along Osh—Irkeshtam highway to prevent theft, property damage, and other illegal activities.

The range of measures implemented by the service helps minimize risks, the ministry noted.

Security Service personnel assist drivers of both passenger and heavy vehicles, especially on road sections with increased hazards due to adverse weather conditions and mountainous terrain. Patrols operate around the clock, enabling rapid response to emergencies, providing technical support, and managing traffic when necessary.
