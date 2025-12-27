12:06
USD 87.43
EUR 102.96
RUB 1.12
English

Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan strengthens forensic capabilities

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has enhanced its forensic capacity through transfer of forensic kits to the Expert and Forensic Service under the 2025 cooperation plan between the ministry and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the press service, the handover ceremony took place in the assembly hall of the Interior Ministry.

«The kits are intended for work at crime scenes and include specialized tools for documenting, collecting and conducting the initial processing of evidence. The use of such equipment helps improve the quality of crime scene examinations, reduce the time required for investigative actions and ensure the preservation of physical evidence. Upgrading forensic equipment has a direct impact on the effectiveness of investigations and crime detection,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/356332/
views: 167
Print
Related
Interior Ministry units receive over 600 new service vehicles in 2025
Interior Ministry hands over 50 new service vehicles, snowmobiles to police
Interior Ministry and U.S. Embassy discuss strengthening security cooperation
Interior Ministry Security Service steps up safety measures on mountain passes
Interior Ministry expands digital control — Safe Country project being launched
Crime rate decreased by almost 69 percent for four years — Interior Minister
Planned rotation: Personnel changes in Ministry of Internal Affairs
Interior Ministry proposes to toughen punishment for calls to seize power
Interior Ministry warns about fake videos with voices of country's top officials
More than 800 criminals found in Kyrgyzstan using video cameras in 2023
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024 Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024
Flight cancellations and delays at Manas Airport to end in January 2026 Flight cancellations and delays at Manas Airport to end in January 2026
Kyrgyzstan to undergo large-scale transformations in next 5 years – Kasymaliev Kyrgyzstan to undergo large-scale transformations in next 5 years – Kasymaliev
Over 6,000 consumers to be disconnected for electricity debt in Bishkek Over 6,000 consumers to be disconnected for electricity debt in Bishkek
27 December, Saturday
10:25
Demolition in Kok-Zhar residential area: Activist Beknazar Aitaliev sentenced Demolition in Kok-Zhar residential area: Activist Bekna...
10:13
Marat Nuraliev relieved of post as Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Qatar
10:10
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan strengthens forensic capabilities
10:03
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with delegates of 4th People's Kurultai
09:57
Oils, batteries under special control: New environmental standards introduced
26 December, Friday
15:03
President of Kyrgyzstan opposes expanding People’s Kurultai powers
14:51
Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1