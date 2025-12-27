Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan strengthens forensic capabilities

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has enhanced its forensic capacity through transfer of forensic kits to the Expert and Forensic Service under the 2025 cooperation plan between the ministry and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the press service, the handover ceremony took place in the assembly hall of the Interior Ministry.

«The kits are intended for work at crime scenes and include specialized tools for documenting, collecting and conducting the initial processing of evidence. The use of such equipment helps improve the quality of crime scene examinations, reduce the time required for investigative actions and ensure the preservation of physical evidence. Upgrading forensic equipment has a direct impact on the effectiveness of investigations and crime detection,» the statement says.